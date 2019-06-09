|
|
Beatrice A. Gibson
Indianapolis - Beatrice A. Gibson, 93 of Indianapolis, passed away on June 4, 2019. Bea was born in Canton, Ohio on February 4, 1926 to Paul and Luella (Clement) Gibson.
She was an artist in oils, acrylics, and watercolor, as well as photography. She studied at the Cleveland School of Art (1941-1944) and Carnegie Mellon (1945-1947). Bea graduated with a BA from the University of Chicago in 1951. Independent studies continued in Italy, Greece, Spain, France, and England (1960-1961). Post graduate work was at EBA School of Art in San Francisco in 1988. She had one-woman shows in Chicago, Laguna Beach, and San Francisco.
Bea was a systems analyst for U.S. Steel and the California State Automobile Association for 17 years. She appeared in "Who's Who in American Women" (1997-1998).
She Settled in Indianapolis in 2010 and enjoyed drives in the country and get-togethers with her Hoosier family and friends. She will be dearly missed. Services are private and were entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Speedway.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 9, 2019