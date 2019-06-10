Services
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-7211
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hardy & Son Funeral Home
226 Broadway St.
Smiths Grove, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Hardy & Son Funeral Home
226 Broadway St.
Smiths Grove, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Coulter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice Annie "Bea" Coulter

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Beatrice Annie "Bea" Coulter Obituary
Beatrice "Bea" Annie Coulter

Indianapolis - Beatrice "Bea" Annie Coulter, 100, of Indianapolis , passed away on June 8, 2019. She was born on in Barren County, Kentucky to the late Thurman and Alma Mary Britt.

She was a member of Indianapolis Baptist Temple where she loved attending.

She is survived by her daughter, Patsy (Bernie) Muffler; grandchildren, Michelle (Jon) Mears and Alisha (Douglas) Huffman; great grandchildren, Zachary Rickett, Kirstin (Alex) Edwards, Tristen Huffman, and Dylan Huffman; sister, Nora Byrd; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Colter; and 8 siblings.

Visitation will be from 2:00 - 8:00 PM Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN. Funeral service will be conducted at 12:00 PM Friday, June 14, 2019 with visitation from 10:00 AM until the service time at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, 226 Broadway St., Smiths Grove, KY. Burial will be at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to .

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now