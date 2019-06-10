|
Beatrice "Bea" Annie Coulter
Indianapolis - Beatrice "Bea" Annie Coulter, 100, of Indianapolis , passed away on June 8, 2019. She was born on in Barren County, Kentucky to the late Thurman and Alma Mary Britt.
She was a member of Indianapolis Baptist Temple where she loved attending.
She is survived by her daughter, Patsy (Bernie) Muffler; grandchildren, Michelle (Jon) Mears and Alisha (Douglas) Huffman; great grandchildren, Zachary Rickett, Kirstin (Alex) Edwards, Tristen Huffman, and Dylan Huffman; sister, Nora Byrd; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Colter; and 8 siblings.
Visitation will be from 2:00 - 8:00 PM Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN. Funeral service will be conducted at 12:00 PM Friday, June 14, 2019 with visitation from 10:00 AM until the service time at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, 226 Broadway St., Smiths Grove, KY. Burial will be at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
