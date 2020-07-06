Beatrice "Bea" Carter
Plainfield - Beatrice "Bea" Carter, 66, Plainfield, passed away peacefully, July 5, 2020. Bea was born January 8, 1954, in Harlan, Kentucky, to the late Ted and Volena (Hembree) Shannon.
She attended Mooresville High School and also attended Good Shepherd Baptist Church for more than 30 years. She was a Christian, loved God, and enjoyed reading the Bible. While she worked various part time jobs through the years, her greatest joy came from being a loving wife, caring mother, and proud grandma. Bea was always looking after her children and grandchildren and took great pride in all of their accomplishments. She also enjoyed music, dancing, and spending time with family and friends. She was known to be the "life of the party". Bea's memory will be forever cherished by her loving family and many friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Tyler Carter and her brothers, Gene, Walt, Dale, George, David, and James.
Survivors include her husband, Billie R. Carter, to whom she was united in marriage October 10, 1970; son, Jeffrey (Wendy) Carter; daughter, Jennifer (Andy) Homan; step-sons, Billy (Theresa) Carter, Jr. and Michael Carter; brothers, Fred and Ronnie Shannon; grandchildren, Taby, Trevor, and Trista Carter; Samantha, Graci, and Avery Homan; six step grandchildren; two great grandchildren, Kinsley and Brooks Weymouth.
Visitation will be on Thursday, July 9, 2020, 4 to 8 p.m., in the chapel at Carlisle - Branson Funeral Service & Crematory, Mooresville. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., Friday, July 10, 2020, at the funeral home, with entombment following at Maple Hill Cemetery, Plainfield. Visit www.CarlisleBranson.com
to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry.