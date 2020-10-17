Beatrice "Bea" DentonIndianapolis - 76, of Indianapolis, passed away October 16, 2020. She was born March 30, 1944 to the late Dewey Alley and Audis Walker Alley. Beatrice attended Arsenal Tech High School. She married George Denton June 21st, 2003. She retired from White Castle after 20 years of service and retired from Meijer after 15 years of service. Beatrice was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed reading, sewing, crocheting, country music, traveling, and was good at penny slot machines.Visitation will be Monday, October 19th, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Thompson Road Chapel, 3333 E. Thompson Road with funeral services Tuesday, 10 A.M.Beatrice will be deeply missed by her husband, George Denton; daughter, Paula Everts (Charles); son, Charles Alley (Pam); daughter, Anna Mitchell (Skip); son, Terry Malson (Maria); brother, Lynn Alley; sisters, Gracie Egner and Kathy Smith; 7 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by brother, Robert Alley; sister, Helen Manley; and granddaughter, Emily Everts.