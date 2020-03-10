|
|
Beatrice Gertrude Wehlage,100, of Indianapolis, formerly of Farmland, Indiana was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on March 6th, 2020. Our hearts are in a million pieces knowing she will no longer be with us. Betty was born in Muncie, IN on April 26, 1919 to the late Alfred and Garnet (Mayo) Collins. Betty always had the warmest smile for anyone she met. She did not know a stranger and often said "you can attract more people with a smile than a frown". Betty was witty and had a heart of gold.
She married Joseph F. Wehlage on October 19, 1936. She and Joe did everything together and personified the saying that two become one. Betty was an endearing mother, volunteer at schools and hospitals, and a friend and mentor to many. She loved flowers and seemed to have a green thumb with every plant she touched. Before moving to Indianapolis, her yard was adorned with many varieties of flowers and flowering trees. She won a number of statewide competitions for her artistic flower arrangements. She was an avid fisherwoman and fished until her 95th birthday.
She is survived by her son, David (Joann) Wehlage of Indianapolis and daughter, Sandra Jo (Harold) Heideman of Seymour, Indiana. She has nine grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. She was preceded on death by her husband, Joseph; son, Michael and daughter, Janice Sue.
Betty was a long-time member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Winchester, IN.
The family wishes to thank Heartland Hospice, especially Susan, Sal and Gloria for their loving attention.
Donations honoring Betty may be made to Heartland Hospice, 931 E. 86th St. #208, Indianapolis, IN 46240.
Visitation will be held from 10:30am-11:30am with Funeral Mass immediately following on Monday, March 16, 2020 at St. Luke Catholic Church 7575 Holliday Dr. E. Indianapolis. Betty will be laid to rest in Garden of Memory Cemetery in Muncie, IN.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020