Beatrice K. Mitchell
1940 - 2020
Beatrice K. Mitchell

Passed away in her home on Thursday, September 17, 2020. She was born January 26, 1940 in Indianapolis to the late William Robert and Marie Jewell. Beatrice was married to Morton "Windell" Mitchell for 52 years and he preceded her in death March 4, 2010. While living in South Carolina she was employed with Anchor Medical Aids for six years as a patient representative. Beatrice was a former member of Burge Terrace Baptist Church and also Lighthouse Baptist Church.

The family will be receiving visitors Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 East Washington Street., Indianapolis. The funeral service will immediately follow visitation and begin at 2:00 p.m.

Beatrice is survived by her loving children, Dawn Donahue, Spring McCollum, Kevin Mitchell, Robin Collins and Melody Greear; and by her 7 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. www.shirleybrothers.com.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
12:00 - 01:45 PM
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
SEP
22
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
(317) 897-9606
