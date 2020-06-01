Beatrice Neal Whitley
Beatrice Neal Whitley, 98, passed away Wed, May 20, 2020. On Sat, June 6, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m. with visitation Fri. from 3~7 p.m. both being held at Barnes United Methodist Church, interment at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 1 to Jun. 4, 2020.