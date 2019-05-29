Services
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 787-7211
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:30 AM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
Resources
Beatrice O. Miner Obituary
Beatrice O. Miner

Indianapolis - Beatrice O. Miner, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister, entered into eternal rest on May 26, 2019 at the age of 86. A life long resident of Indianapolis she was born on January 4, 1933 to the late Lowell H. and Marie Gertrude (Hare) Foley.

She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Red Hat Society and the Order of Eastern Star.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, making people laugh, animals, shopping, bird watching and singing.

Beatrice leaves behind to cherish her memory her five children, Art (LuAnn) Miner, Ron Miner, Jeff (Cindy) Miner, Kathy (Jeff) Hewitt and Anthony Miner; eight grandchildren; six great grandchildren and two half-sisters, Karen and Kathy.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Art Miner and three siblings.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home, 1605 South State Road 135 and Olive Branch Road. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the funeral home, with visitation from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service. She will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to National Breast Cancer Foundation, Parkinson's or to St. John's United Church of Christ, 7031 S. East Street, Indianapolis, IN 46227 .

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 29, 2019
