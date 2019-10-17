|
Beatrice R. Whitaker Cottom
Indianapolis - 95, passed away peacefully in Yellow Springs, OH, on October 16, 2019. She was born in Indianapolis November 4, 1923 and lived most of her life in Irvington on the east side of Indianapolis. Bea went to IPS #57 and was in the first graduating class from TC Howe High School in 1941. She attended Butler University and graduated in 1946. After graduation, Bea worked for the Indiana State Board of Health. She married Joseph Cottom (1925-1979) also of Irvington, in 1947 and had two daughters, Irene Cooke of Goleta, CA, and Carol Cottom (Bruce Bradtmiller) of Yellow Springs, OH. She has three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
In 1958, Bea began teaching for IPS and taught kindergarten at IPS #78 for 15 years. She earned a Master's degree in Library Science from Butler University and then spent 13 years as an IPS school librarian.
After retirement Bea enjoyed traveling, reading and traditional rug hooking. She won several awards for her hooked pieces and was a member of the American Traditional Rug Hooking Guild. Bea was an enthusiastic world traveler, visiting Africa, Australia, New Zealand, China, India, Russia, Singapore, islands in the Caribbean, many countries in Europe, Panama Canal, Canada and most of the 50 United States. Well into her ninth decade, she was still traveling independently to visit her family.
Bea was a 77 year member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority and a 50+ year member of Downey Avenue Christian Church. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, an education honorary, and served as president of the Irvington Women's Club, Irvington Home Study and Benton House Association groups. Bea was also a past president of the Butler Literary Club. She was on the boards of Irvington Historical Society, Children's Guardian's Home Guild and the Howe Alumni Association. In 1999 she received the George Cottman award from the Irvington Historical Society for devotion to the preservation of Irvington History.
Bea was a volunteer at the Indianapolis Museum of Art and served on the Indianapolis Symphony East Group Auxiliary and Indianapolis Symphony Women's Executive Committee. Bea was a life member of Irvington Chapter #364 of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was a member of the Columbia Club for 20 years. In 1995 Bea moved from Irvington to a cottage in Greenwood Village, and in 2017 she moved to Yellow Springs, OH, to be closer to family.
Visitation will be Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Irving Hill Chapel, 5377 E. Washington St. with funeral services there Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Irvington Historical Society and/or TC Howe Alumni Association and/or Friends Care Center (Yellow Springs, OH). www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019