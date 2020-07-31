Becky Jo (Cubel) Haste
Greenfield - Becky Jo (Cubel) Haste 65 of Greenfield passed away Wednesday July 29, 2020. Becky was born in Indianapolis to Oscar and Leatha (Cole) Cubel. In. She is survived by her beloved husband: Ed Haste and their blended families sons: Aaron Sellers, Edward Allen and Josh Haste and daughter: Misty Clark. 10 grandchildren: and 3 great grandchildren. Visit www.flannerbuchanan for a complete obituary and video tribute
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.