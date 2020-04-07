|
Bedford "Jay" Shockley, Jr.
Indianapolis - Bedford "Jay" Shockley Jr, 89 of Indianapolis, passed away April 5th in his home.
He was the husband of the late Helen (Duffer) Shockley; son of the late Bedford and Lois Shockley; and brother of the late Jervis Shockley. He is survived by his daughter Diane (Robinson); son Jay; granddaughters Jennifer Avery and Brandy Shockley; great granddaughters Addison, Aila and Shyann; and niece Teresa Jo Hunt.
Jay enlisted in the Army at the early age of 16 to serve his country after World War II. After returning home, he continued his education at Tech High School where he became smitten with a beautiful redhead named Helen. They were married for 61 years. He worked numerous jobs until 1959, when he became a truck driver at Kroger. After retirement in 1995, they enjoyed road trips throughout all parts of the country especially out west.
Jay was a devoted family man. He spent many years tracing his Kentucky roots back several generations and was proud of his heritage. He was the rock of the family whose wisdom never faltered until the day he died. He will be missed so very much.
A private family service was held on Wednesday, April 8th.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the or the ALS Foundation.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020