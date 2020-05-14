Dr. Bedii Sakru BerkerYuma, AZ - Dr. Bedii Sakru Berker, 94 of Yuma, AZ, formerly of Indianapolis, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020. Bedii was born November 16, 1926 in Turkey to the late Seyit and Mediha Berker. He served in the Turkish Military prior to immigrating to the United States.Dr. Berker was an anesthesiologist. He arrived in New York on October 31, 1956 and was shocked at the sights and people in costumes; since he was unaccustomed to US holidays and traditions such as Halloween. He served his residency in New Jersey, then went to Quebec for 6 years before returning to the United States. After returning from Canada, he served hospitals in Evansville, Muncie and Indianapolis. He worked his final 10 years for the State of Indiana determining disabilities before retiring in 1993.Dr. Berker was a founding member of the American Turkish Association in Indiana and was president of the Northside Lions Club from 1980-1985.Private graveside services will be held Friday, May 15, 2020.Dr. Berker is survived by his wife of 64 years, Hayat; children, Celal (wife, Fatma) Berker and Hande (husband, Conrad) Ballweg ; daughter-in-law, Daniele Berker; grandchildren: Kenan, Melek, Yusuf, Ajda, Yasemin, and Ziya Berker. He was preceded in death by his son, Alp Ziya Berker.