|
|
Ben Axline Jr.
Remembered by Mr. Paul Lewis: Ben Axline Jr. was my good friend. He passed away two years ago. Ben's daughter asked me to remember Ben in writing. I remember Ben best teaching groups of adults about Christ. That is how I met him. Ben was tolerant, generous, Christ centered and brought Christ into my life as well as many other lives. Ben was not flashy or glib, but quiet, reflective and a good listener.He loved his country and fought for it in Korea. He didnt used three or four words when one or two sufficed. Ben was the best friend a guy could have, a devoted husband and father he provided an unfailing example of integrity to his grandson Benjamin. Bens gift was to live simply, to age with courage, to love people, and to die at peace with a life fully lived. My friend Ben died two years ago yet we are connected with memories which will always remain in my heart and mind forever. His daughter and namesake grandson will also carry Bens life lessons and pass them forward. I think my friend Ben would think that is just fine.
Paul Lewis.
.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 24, 2019