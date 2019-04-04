Services
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
(317) 897-9606
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Benita I. Swisshelm Cory


Benita I. Swisshelm Cory Obituary
Benita I. Swisshelm Cory

Zionsville - Passed away April 2, 2019 at Zionsville Meadows Nursing Home. A lifelong resident of Indianapolis, she was born August 25, 1928. She graduated first from School #15 in 1942 and then from Arsenal Technical High School in 1946. She worked at A&P Tea Company where most of her years were spent as manager of the credit union. Besides earning a degree from the CUNA School at the University of Wisconsin at Madison, she served as chairman of the board of Central Federal Credit Union and helped to establish and run several other credit unions. She was an active member of Old Bethel United Methodist Church and belonged to OES #481 Brookside. She also was past Guardian and past Honored queen of Job's Daughters Bethel #23.

She was preceded in death by her husband Floyd S. Cory in 2001. She is survived by her only child, a daughter, Lynne D. Cory.

Visitation will be Monday, April 8, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of her Celebration of Life Service at 7:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St.

She requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her name to the , Indianapolis Humane Society or Boone County Humane Society. www.shirleybrothers.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 4, 2019
