Lavenia & Summers Home for Funerals - Indianapolis
5811 East 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
(317) 547-5814
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
True Vine Missionary Baptist Church
4050 Millersville Rd.
Bennie Lee Bryant Sr. Obituary
Bennie Lee Bryant, Sr.

Indianapolis - Age,80. Passed away May 4th. Loving father of Stephanie R. Russell(Lance), Bennie Bryant, Jr.(Angela), Cynthia L. Bryant, Timothy L. Bryant, Bianca Thurman, Brittany Bryant, Beatrice Bryant, Lawrence Bryant, Jasmine Bryant, host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, siblings, nieces and nephews. Visitation only, Saturday, May 11th 10am until 12 noon at True Vine Missionary Baptist Church, 4050 Millersville Rd.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 10, 2019
