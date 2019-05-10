|
Bennie Lee Bryant, Sr.
Indianapolis - Age,80. Passed away May 4th. Loving father of Stephanie R. Russell(Lance), Bennie Bryant, Jr.(Angela), Cynthia L. Bryant, Timothy L. Bryant, Bianca Thurman, Brittany Bryant, Beatrice Bryant, Lawrence Bryant, Jasmine Bryant, host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, siblings, nieces and nephews. Visitation only, Saturday, May 11th 10am until 12 noon at True Vine Missionary Baptist Church, 4050 Millersville Rd.
