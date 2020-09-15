Benton M. "Ben" Harlan Jr.
Greenwood - Benton Miller "Ben" Harlan Jr. 86 of Greenwood, IN passed away Sunday September 13, 2020 in Greenwood, IN. He was born June 26, 1934 in Indianapolis, IN to Benton Miller Harlan and Ruth (Parsons) Harlan. He married Mary Louise (Brock-Jones) Harlan on March 2, 1957 in Indianapolis, Indiana at Roberts Park United Methodist Church. She survives. He was a graduate of the University of Indianapolis with a BS in Business and received an MBA from Butler University in 1963. Ben retired in 2000 after a career in accounting.
Ben was Indianapolis and Indiana State Junior Tennis champion while attending Arsenal Technical High School. During three years at Arsenal Technical High School and four years as the #1 player at the University of Indianapolis, he was undefeated in singles and doubles. In the 1950s and 1960s he won numerous city and state tennis championships. In 1961, Ben was presented an award from the Indianapolis Chamber of Commerce for outstanding tennis accomplishments. In 2005 he was inducted into the Arsenal Technical High School Sports Hall of Fame for his outstanding tennis career. In 2010 Ben was inducted into the University of Indianapolis Sports Hall of Fame. He was an active member of the Community Church of Greenwood where he was a member and attended many years.
He was a United States Air Force Veteran.
Survivors include his wife Mary Louise Harlan of Greenwood, IN, son Brian Wayne Harlan and grandchildren Micah and Gabriel, son Chad Harlan of Austin, TX and granddaughter Ainsley and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Benton Miller Harlan Sr. and Ruth (Parsons) Harlan, two sisters Emilie Kelso and Carolyn Sloan.
The Reverend Bill Turner will conduct a service on Friday September 18, 2020 at 11AM at the Community Church of Greenwood, 1477 West Main Street in Greenwood, IN where friends may call from 9:30 AM until service time at the church. Due to COVID-19 mandates, facial coverings or mask are required for those attending. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Greenwood, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to Wheeler Missions Ministries P.O. Box 3085 Indianapolis, IN 46206 or at www.wheelermission.org
or Community Church of Greenwood, 1477 West Main Street, Greenwood, IN, 46142 or at www.ccgonline.org
. Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com
. Information 317-738-0202.