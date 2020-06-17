Or Copy this URL to Share

Berlie G. Johnson



Mooresville - Berlie G. Johnson, 88 of Mooresville, died on June 16, 2020. Visitation on Friday from 11 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. at Meredith-Clark Funeral Home in Morgantown.









