Berlie G. Johnson
Mooresville - Berlie G. Johnson, 88 of Mooresville, died on June 16, 2020. Visitation on Friday from 11 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. at Meredith-Clark Funeral Home in Morgantown.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.