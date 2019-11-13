Services
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317) 849-3616
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Visitation
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Funeral service
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Bernadette M. Grazier Obituary
Bernadette M. Grazier, 92, wife of Guy Grazier, mother of Kimberly Grazier (Toland), Kyle Grazier, Karla Grazier and Kelli Grazier (Hodge); sister of Kathryn, Alfred, Bernard, and Dorothy, and daughter of Margaret and Frank passed away, Monday, Nov. 11th. A more complete obituary and online condolences can be viewed and shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in honor of Bernadette Grazier to , 501 St. Jude Place. Memphis, TN 38105.

Please join us Sunday, November 17th for the visitation at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Rd. Indianapolis from 1-3pm. Funeral services will begin there at 3pm.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019
