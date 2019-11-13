|
|
Bernadette M. Grazier, 92, wife of Guy Grazier, mother of Kimberly Grazier (Toland), Kyle Grazier, Karla Grazier and Kelli Grazier (Hodge); sister of Kathryn, Alfred, Bernard, and Dorothy, and daughter of Margaret and Frank passed away, Monday, Nov. 11th. A more complete obituary and online condolences can be viewed and shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in honor of Bernadette Grazier to , 501 St. Jude Place. Memphis, TN 38105.
Please join us Sunday, November 17th for the visitation at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Rd. Indianapolis from 1-3pm. Funeral services will begin there at 3pm.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019