Bernard "Bernie" C. LenahanGreeenwood - Bernard "Bernie" C. Lenahan, 85, passed away of natural causes peacefully with his wife by his side on August 15, 2020. He was born on September 24, 1934 to the late Francis and Aletha (McCain) Lenahan.Bernie grew up in the Little Flower Parish and was a 1953 graduate of Cathedral High School. He served in the United States Navy from 1957 to 1961. Bernie and his family were charter members of St. Barnabas and in 1965 he became a 4th degree knight with the Knights of Columbus. He retired from Eli Lilly & Co. where he was a printer.Bernie was a quiet, loving, family man, devoted to his wife and son Chris. He was a Colts fan and held season tickets for the first several years. He and his son Chris also enjoyed cheering on the Pacers from the family room. He was the proud husband to his wife Marjorie since 1961.Survivors include: his wife Marjorie (Wehlage); son Christopher; sisters, Mary Theresa McCarty and Eileen White; sister-in-law, Teresa Lenahan; and a large number of nieces and nephews.Bernie was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, James, Thomas, Francis "Joe" and David Lenahan.Family and friends will gather on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 12 noon to 1 p.m. in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1530 Union St., Indianapolis. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bernard's name to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or Little Flower Catholic Church, envelopes will be provided by the funeral home.As a reminder, masks are required in public indoor spaces and please practice social distancing due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The family would also like to thank Brookdale Hospice, Aspen Trace and a very special caregiver, Sherri, for your compassionate care.