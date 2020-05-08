Bernard Clarke Price



Indianapolis - Bernard Clarke Price, 83 of Indianapolis, IN, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at Rosegate Village of Indianapolis, IN. He was born May 24, 1936 to Adolph and Evelyn (Clarke) Price. He married Elizabeth Bates Price on July 8, 1961 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Indianapolis, Bernard's heart broke when the love of his life, Elizabeth died March 8, 2018. Bernard graduated from Arsenal Technical High School and started to work for Price Plumbing and Heating as a heavy equipment operator. He continued to work in excavating with Price Excavating, Andre Construction and retired from excavating with Snyder Construction. After he retired from excavating, he was a bus driver for Perry Township Schools. He spent most of his time driving for Jeremiah Gray Elementary school. He loved all the elementary children he drove for and loved to give them little treats on Friday afternoons. He was a member of St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church. He was devoted to the Sacred Heart and the Blessed Mother and said the rosary several times a day. He loved spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren, fishing, following the Colts, Pacers, Notre Dame, Indy car racing (AJ Foyt was his favorite).



Survivors include his children Lillie (Scott) Maze of Greenwood, IN, Martin Price, Matthew (Debbie) Price, Eric (Veronica) Price all of Indianapolis, Mary (Ray) Miller Williamsport, PA; sixteen grandchildren Grace (Jordan Kinne) Maze of Chicago, IL, Jacob Maze, Prague, Czech Republic, Abraham Maze, Washington, IN, Joy Maze, Greenwood, IN, Joshua (Kassie) Price, Nathaniel, Alexandria, and Caleb Price of Indianapolis, Robert and Elijah Price of Indianapolis, Eric Jr and Katlyn Price, Jaymey Yeley all from Greencastle, IN, Olivia, Madeline, and Abbigail Miller of Hughesville, PA, and several great-grandchildren; two sister Mary E. Kijovsky, Elizabeth Besse both of Indianapolis, many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years Elizabeth, infant twin children, Jacob and Mary Price, grandchild Nicholas Price, a brother William Price and two brothers-in-laws Bill Kijovsky and Leo Besse.



The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Rosegate village, assisted living and independent living for the wonderful care they offered both Bernard and Elizabeth. They also want to thank Dr. Dan and Jennifer Hurley and their NP, Julia Arney, for their loving care over the years. A big thanks to the eucharistic ministers from St. Jude that offered them spiritual support. In lieu of flowers we will be collecting gift cards for the healthcare workers at the Rosegate. We are recommending gift cards to Kroger, Target, Walmart, and Amazon. These can be sent digitally or via USPS to Lillie Maze.



Services will be private. Indiana Memorial Funeral Care Trafalgar Chapel, 3039 W. County Rd. 300 S. at St. Rd. 135, Trafalgar, IN 46181 is honored to be serving the Price Family.









