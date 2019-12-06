Services
Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
1305 Broad Ripple Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
317-475-4475
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Christ the King Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Christ the King Catholic Church
5884 Crittenden Ave.
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Bernard F. Hartz


1915 - 2019
Bernard F. Hartz Obituary
Bernard F. Hartz

Indianapolis - Bernard F. Hartz, 104, Indianapolis, passed away November 26, 2019. Bernie was born June 11, 1915, to Bernard F. and Emma M. Hartz. He was raised in Chrisney, Indiana and went on to graduate in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Notre Dame in 1937. His career started with the Ford Motor Company and later General Motors Corporation in Detroit, where he performed automobile design work. With World War II starting he was asked to move to Indianapolis to oversee the design, development, and testing of the CD-850 transmission for General Patton tanks. Of particular note, he developed a system of hydraulic clutches to enable easier steering of the tracked vehicles. That was the start of a long and productive career at Allison in all aspects of Engineering. He spent his retirement gardening and devoted himself to family activities. He was an avid Notre Dame Football fan and shared ideas with the Notre Dame School of Engineering to explore new areas of knowledge.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Elsa M. Hartz; daughter, Mary Ann Hartz; sister Mildred Ballman; and brother Norbert Hartz.

He is survived by three children, Tom (Paula) Hartz of Nashville, IN; Jane (Bob) Neville of Indianapolis, IN; Greg (Liz) Hartz of Newark, OH; his grandchildren, Lori (Brandon) Barnett; Amy (Doug) Fisher; Brian Hartz; John (Erica) Hartz; Thomas Hartz; Maggie (Eric) Leighton; Christine (Tim) Lu; Rebecca (Derrick) Luu; Melissa (Joe) Tanner; Jennifer (Jesse) Wyman; and ten great grandchildren, Allie, Jake, Julie, Charlie, Robert, Trevor, Graham, Collin, Ari and Avery.

Visitation will be Wednesday, December 18th from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church, of which Bernie was a member, located at 5884 Crittenden Ave., Indianapolis, IN. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1 p.m. with interment at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the University of Notre Dame. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
