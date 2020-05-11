Bernard "Ben" Faller
Bernard "Ben" Faller died on May 10, 2020. He was born June 29, 1936 in Corpus Christi, TX. He is survived by his wife Martha Faller of Coatesville; Private family services at the Whitestone Christian Church will be held and burial will be in the Coatesville Cemetery. www.bousleyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 11 to May 13, 2020.