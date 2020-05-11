Bernard "Ben" Faller
1936 - 2020
Bernard "Ben" Faller

Bernard "Ben" Faller died on May 10, 2020. He was born June 29, 1936 in Corpus Christi, TX. He is survived by his wife Martha Faller of Coatesville; Private family services at the Whitestone Christian Church will be held and burial will be in the Coatesville Cemetery. www.bousleyfuneralhome.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 11 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Whitestone Christian Church
Burial
Coatesville Cemetery.
Funeral services provided by
Bousley Funeral Home
4980 N Milton St
Coatesville, IN 46121
(765) 386-2611
