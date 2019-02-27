Services
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317) 849-3616
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
6:00 PM
Bernard Floyd Schwartzengraber Obituary
Bernard Floyd Schwartzengraber

Greenwood - Bernard Floyd Schwartzengraber, 83, Greenwood, passed away February 22, 2019. Floyd was preceded in death by his wife of 11 years, Rosia. Survivors include his sons, Michael (Faithe), Daniel (Shannon), grandchildren, Shane (Megan), Bradley (Tarrah), and sister, AnnaLee Camidge. Memorial contributions may be made to Nazarene Compassionate Ministries, www.ncmi.org. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Rd. Indianapolis, from 4-6pm. Funeral services will begin there at 6pm. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 27, 2019
