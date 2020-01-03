Services
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Life Church, Eagle Campus
5901 Lafayette Road
Indianapolis, IN
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
5:00 PM
Life Church, Eagle Campus
5901 Lafayette Road
Indianapolis, IN
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
Burial
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
Nolt Cemetery
Columbia City, IN
1945 - 2019
Bernard Joseph Bright Obituary
Bernard Joseph Bright

74, of Whitestown, IN died Dec 31, 2019 at his home.He was born March 11, 1945 in Waltham, MA, a son of the late Bernard Joseph and Mary (Dambrowski) Bright. He attended Waltham Technical College, where he became a Master Electrician.On April 16, 1976 he married Rita C. (Kyler) Bright in Boston, MA. They lived in Indianapolis before settling in Whitestown, IN. He is survived by his wife, Rita; three sons, Gregory (Sandra) Bright, David Bright, and Michael (Katie) Bright, Hawthorne; three grandchildren; brother Steve (Patty) Bright, a sister Nancy (John) Higgins.

The funeral service is at 5 p.m. at Life Church, Eagle Campus, 5901 Lafayette Road, Indianapolis, IN on Sun Jan 5 with visitation 2 pm. to 5pm at the church. Burial will be Mon, Jan 6, at Nolt Cemetery, Columbia City with visitation 10 to 11 am. at Smith & Sons Funeral Home.Preferred memorials are to Life Church or Lewy Body Dementia Association. Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfunralhome.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
