Bernard Keller
Brownsburg, IN - 80 years old, passed away on June 20, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife, Ellen Keller. Family and Friends may call on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 3:00pm - 7:00pm and Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 10:00am - 12:00pm with Funeral Service immediately following at Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North 2706 Kessler Blvd. W. Dr. Indianapolis.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.