Bernard (Bernie) Thomas Goodin
Indianapolis - Bernard (Bernie) Thomas Goodin was born December 1, 1953, to the late James Albert & Rosemary (Hodel) Goodin. Bernie was the 3rd of four boys: James Albert Jr, John Frank, and Paul David Goodin. Bernie was raised a Catholic at St. Francis de Sales. He was a graduate of TC Howe High School in 1972. Bernie was employed by IPL for 41 years, 36 of these years he was a journey man lineman; 5 years as a safety professional. In 1979, he met the love of his life Teresa (Terry) Sever.
After the second date he knew she was the one and on October 18, 1980 they said "I do". Two years later they had a son David James, and 5 years later they were blessed with a daughter Laura Leigh (Pookie).
Bernie was passionately involved with the City of Lawrence Volunteer Fire Department from the mid- 90's through early 2000. He became actively involved in the fire cadet program teaching young teenagers to become firefighters. Bernie was an avid outdoors man where he loved to spend time at the family farm deer hunting and taking his son and daughter shooting at the gun range. Bernie most enjoyed his grandkids. Blessed with 5 grandchildren, Bernie held a special place in his heart for each one. Leiah, Lyndsay, Harmony, Zen, and Levi.
To our great sadness, Bernie went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 10, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents James Albert and Rosemary (Hodel) Goodin; and brother John F. Goodin.Bernie is survived by his loving wife of 38.5 years Teresa Goodin; son David (Stephanie) Goodin; daughter Laura (Seth) Green; grandchildren Leiah, Lyndsay, Harmony, Zen, and Levi.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Oakland Masonic Lodge #140, 11730 Verdin St., Indianapolis, IN 46236 on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 5 - 8pm. Arrangements: Indiana Funeral Care.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15, 2019