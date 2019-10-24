|
|
Berneice Riggs
Martinsville - Berneice Riggs, 82, Martinsville, died October 23, 2019. Berneice was born October 24, 1936, in Madison Township, to the late Steve and Eula Gibbs. She married Donald Riggs on October 7, 1955, and he preceded her in death.
Survivors include her sons, Mike and Mark Riggs of Martinsville, Jeff Riggs of Camby; daughter, Donna Riggs of Martinsville; grandchildren, Dustin Riggs of Indianapolis, David (Katie) Riggs of Greenwood, and Amber Riggs (Geo Juarez) of Martinsville; three great granddaughters, Sydney Yarnell, Avery and Piper Riggs; great grandson, Keaton McLouth. Two sisters, Wilma Hicks and Doris Martin both preceded her in death.
Berneice was a homemaker. She was an avid reader and wrote poetry and songs. She shared her poems with the sick, the lonely and the lost. She enjoyed feeding and watering the many birds that came to her feeders, her favorite being the hummingbird.
Visitation will be Monday, October 28, 2019, 4 to 8 p.m., at the Carlisle - Branson Funeral Service & Crematory, Mooresville. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at the funeral home, with Reverend David Ball officiating. Burial will follow at the IOOF Cemetery, near Waverly. Visit www.CarlisleBranson.com to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019