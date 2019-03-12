|
|
Bernice (Mays) Fowlkes
Indianapolis - Ms. Bernice (Mays) Fowlkes, 81 of Indianapolis, IN died March 7, 2019. She was educated in Indianapolis Public Schools and graduate of Crispus Attucks High School. She retired from Chrysler Electrical plant and Indianapolis Public School Transportation, as a bus driver and St Vincent Hospital Transportation. She was a life-long member of Eastern Star Church, and a member of the Eastern Star Senior Saints.
Her parents, Mr. and Mrs Eddie and Susie (Zeigler) Mays, her son, Mr.Robert Derek White, brother Mr. Edward Mays, Jr. and sister Louise A. (Mays) Dodson, and two husbands, Mr. Robert Huston White and Mr. Donald Fowlkes, have predeceased her. Loving memories will be cherished by her, Grandchildren, Miss Tamaika S. White and Mr. Robert D. Washington, 5 Great grandchildren, two sisters, Mrs. Carrie (Bishop Charles) Bostic and Ms. Laura B. Mays, Nieces, Nephews, Great Nieces and Nephews, cousins and many loving friends.
Services will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Eastern Star Church, 5750 E. 30th Street. Wake, 9:30-11:00am, with funeral to follow at 11:00.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc. Expressions of condolence and sympathy should be directed to: www.stuartmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 12, 2019