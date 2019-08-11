|
Bernice Marie (Smith) Guynn
Indianapolis - Bernice Marie (Smith) Guynn, 92, Indianapolis, passed away on August 5, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
On Friday, August 16th, there will be visitation and ritual from 5-8p.m. On Saturday, August 17th, the viewing will be from 10-11:00 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m., all at St. Rita Catholic Church. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.
The widow of Maurice Guynn, she is survived by her children, Sharon, Steven, Stanley and Sandra Guynn (Tarrah) and Sheila Passley; 5 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and a brother, Aratha Smith (Rosemary).
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 11, 2019