Bernice Sears
Bernice Sears

Indianapolis - Bernice A. "Bea Ann" Sears, 72 of Indianapolis passed away July 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald E. Sears. She is survived by her son, Ron (Jennifer) Sears; grandchildren, Presley Sears, Clellia Sears, Kaden Meador.

Funeral services are 11am Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Usher Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Floral Park Cemetery. Friends may call on the family from 4-8pm Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Usher Funeral Home Online condolences may be offered at usherfuneralhome.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Usher Funeral Home
JUL
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Usher Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Usher Funeral Home
2313 W Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46222
(317) 632-9352
