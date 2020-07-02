Bernice Sears
Indianapolis - Bernice A. "Bea Ann" Sears, 72 of Indianapolis passed away July 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald E. Sears. She is survived by her son, Ron (Jennifer) Sears; grandchildren, Presley Sears, Clellia Sears, Kaden Meador.
Funeral services are 11am Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Usher Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Floral Park Cemetery. Friends may call on the family from 4-8pm Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Usher Funeral Home Online condolences may be offered at usherfuneralhome.com