Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
(317) 852-4296
Memorial Mass
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Malachy Catholic Church
93, Brownsburg, passed away April 2, 2019. Born on October 12, 1925, Bernice grew up in Carroll, Iowa. She is preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Harold Whitmire; siblings Louella Brunette, Arthur Olberding, Cyrenus Olberding, Vincent Olberding, and Collette Sledge. Bernice owned and operated Jean's Hallmark Shop in Anderson and Zionsville for 20 years. She was a creative seamstress, talented at needlework, and an avid gardener. Bernice and Harold were members of St. Malachy Catholic Church. Surviving are her daughters, Ann Gailar, Mary Jordan, Susan Valentino, Barbara Pittsford and Jean Shanks; 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Memorial mass will be at 11am on Friday, May 10, 2019 at St. Malachy Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made to the . Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 5, 2019
