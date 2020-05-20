Berniece S. Hatcher
Indianapolis - 70, passed away May 18, 2020. Visitation will be Friday, May 22, 2020 from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St. www.shirleybrothers.com.
