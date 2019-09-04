|
|
Bertha Carol Turner
Camby, IN - B. Carol Turner, 87, of Camby, passed away on September 3, 2019.
"Carol" was born on April 24, 1932 in Dalton, Georgia to the late John and Bertie Fuller. Carol had a passion for flowers and even took horticulture classes. She worked for several years at Western Electric, and later was able to stay home and raise her family. She had an infectious smile and was known for her inner and outer beauty. She will be dearly missed by those who knew her.
She leaves behind her devoted husband of 63 years, James W. Turner; children, James W. Turner II (Susan), Deborah Turner, Michael Turner; grandchildren, Julie Carr (Mike), Katie Herring (Mark), Jamie Turner, Jordan Turner; great-grandchildren, Steven Herring, Lydia Starks, and Ava Herring. She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 sisters and 2 brothers.
A visitation will take place from 4:00-8:00pm on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East with a funeral service at 10:00am on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the funeral center.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019