|
|
Bertha Perkins Thompson
Indianapolis - Bertha Perkins Thompson, 88, passed away on March 9, 2020. Born in Chicago, she moved to Indianapolis in 1960. She worked in the Finance Center at Fort Benjamin Harrison for 25 years, retiring in 1986 as a computer operator. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold W. Thompson and daughter, Pamela A. Martin. A celebration of Bertha's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.indianafuneralcare.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020