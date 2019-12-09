Services
Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
(317) 241-6333
Bertha Pfisterer
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:30 AM
Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
Bertha Pfisterer


1921 - 2019
Bertha Pfisterer Obituary
Bertha Pfisterer

Mooresville - Bertha Marie Pfisterer

98 of Mooresville passed away December 8, 2019. She was born September 26, 1921 in Indianapolis the daughter of Luther and Jeanie Mae Ambler. Bertha was an E.E.G. Technologist at Riley Hospital. She was also a volunteer for the White Cross Guild and a member of the Indiana Ceramic Association. Bertha was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Glenn Pfisterer and daughter Lena Dearing. She is survived by a daughter, Mary Bruner; sisters; Margie Evans and Mary Pleak; 3 grandsons, 7 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday December 14, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway Chapel with visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Entombment will be in Floral Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the or the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019
