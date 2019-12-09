|
|
Bertha Pfisterer
Mooresville - Bertha Marie Pfisterer
98 of Mooresville passed away December 8, 2019. She was born September 26, 1921 in Indianapolis the daughter of Luther and Jeanie Mae Ambler. Bertha was an E.E.G. Technologist at Riley Hospital. She was also a volunteer for the White Cross Guild and a member of the Indiana Ceramic Association. Bertha was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Glenn Pfisterer and daughter Lena Dearing. She is survived by a daughter, Mary Bruner; sisters; Margie Evans and Mary Pleak; 3 grandsons, 7 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday December 14, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway Chapel with visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Entombment will be in Floral Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the or the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019