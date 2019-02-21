Services
Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3000
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Stuart Mortuary
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Blended Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
The Blended Church
Bertha Rainey Williams Obituary
Bertha Rainey Williams

Indianapolis - Bertha Rainey Williams, 91, Indianapolis, passed away February 15, 2019. She was a Real Estate Investor and Homemaker. Visitation will be on Friday, February 22 from 6-9 p.m. at Stuart Mortuary Chapel and on Saturday, February 23 at the church from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Saturday, there will be a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. at The Blended Church with interment at Floral Park Cemetery.

She leaves to cherish his memory his children; James Williams Jr., Noble Jean Shropshire, Bertha Mae, Anthony, Dora Dean, Eliza, and Mark Williams, Sheila Vaden, Chris and Robert Williams, host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, brother Paul Rush.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc. Expressions of condolence and sympathy should be directed to: www.stuartmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 21, 2019
