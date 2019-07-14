Services
Servies & Morgan Funeral Home
102 E Washington Street
Roachdale, IN 46172
(765) 522-1311
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Servies & Morgan Funeral Home
102 E Washington Street
Roachdale, IN 46172
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Servies & Morgan Funeral Home
102 E Washington Street
Roachdale, IN 46172
Burial
Following Services
Roachdale Cemetery
Bertie Lou (Robinson) Davis


1940 - 2019
Bertie Lou (Robinson) Davis Obituary
Bertie Lou (Robinson) Davis

Roachdale - Bertie Lou (Robinson) Davis, 79, of Roachdale/Barnard, passed away on July 12, 2019. She was born on June 8, 1940 to the late Andy and Percilla (Hubbard) Robinson in Connersville, IN. She married John W. Davis on August 26, 1957 in Greencastle, IN. He survives.

She retired from the Hendricks County Jail where she worked as the kitchen manager for several years.

She is preceded in death by their son John Michael Davis, survived by her two remaining children, Pamela (Connely) Cox, James (Shelly) Davis, eleven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren.

Visitation is on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Servies and Morgan Funeral Home 102 E. Washington Street, Roachdale, IN 46172 from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM. Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM. Burial will be immediately following at Roachdale Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 14, 2019
