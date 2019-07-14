|
|
Bertie Lou (Robinson) Davis
Roachdale - Bertie Lou (Robinson) Davis, 79, of Roachdale/Barnard, passed away on July 12, 2019. She was born on June 8, 1940 to the late Andy and Percilla (Hubbard) Robinson in Connersville, IN. She married John W. Davis on August 26, 1957 in Greencastle, IN. He survives.
She retired from the Hendricks County Jail where she worked as the kitchen manager for several years.
She is preceded in death by their son John Michael Davis, survived by her two remaining children, Pamela (Connely) Cox, James (Shelly) Davis, eleven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren.
Visitation is on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Servies and Morgan Funeral Home 102 E. Washington Street, Roachdale, IN 46172 from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM. Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM. Burial will be immediately following at Roachdale Cemetery. You are invited to visit www.serviesmorgan.com where you can leave an online condolence for the family. Servies & Morgan Funeral Home has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 14, 2019