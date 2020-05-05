Bessie Anna Haynes
Bessie Anna Haynes

Indianapolis - Bessie Anna Haynes, age 94 of Indianapolis, IN passed away May 2, 2020.

Through her life she was a nurse's aid and domestic worker for many years for north side Indianapolis families. While a member of St. Bridget's Catholic Church she served on the Evangelization committee, bible study committee, rosary club and while there she founded the Altar Guild and Spiritual Life Committee. Bessie transferred her church membership, after St. Bridges closed, to SS Peter and Paul Cathedral.

Bessie was preceded in death by her husband; Horace E. Haynes and her ---siblings. She is survived by her son; Allen E. (Donna) Haynes and her brother William Moore.

Private graveside service will be held due the current virus pandemic.

Leppert Mortuary is assisting with funeral arrangements and you are invited to visit the website www.leppertmortuary.com to share a personal memory of Bessie or arrange a memorial gift to SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 5 to May 7, 2020.
