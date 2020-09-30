1/1
Bessie L. Townsend
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bessie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bessie L. Townsend

First Lady Bessie L. Townsend, passed away peacefully on September 26, 2020. Public Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 5-8pm at Mt. Bethel Apostolic Church, 2120 Pasadena St Indianapolis, IN 46219. Funeral Services will be Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 2pm with one hour of visitation prior to service. She will be laid to rest at Crown Hill Cemetery Monday, October 5, 2020. Family has entrusted First Lady into the care of Kirkland Funeral and Cremation Services. www.kirklandfuneral.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved