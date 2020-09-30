Bessie L. Townsend
First Lady Bessie L. Townsend, passed away peacefully on September 26, 2020. Public Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 5-8pm at Mt. Bethel Apostolic Church, 2120 Pasadena St Indianapolis, IN 46219. Funeral Services will be Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 2pm with one hour of visitation prior to service. She will be laid to rest at Crown Hill Cemetery Monday, October 5, 2020. Family has entrusted First Lady into the care of Kirkland Funeral and Cremation Services. www.kirklandfuneral.com