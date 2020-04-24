Resources
More Obituaries for Bessie Beverly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bessie Mae Beverly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bessie Mae Beverly Obituary
Bessie Mae Beverly

Indianapolis - 90, departed this life on April 20, 2020. She was married for 71 years and was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Eddie Beverly, Sr. Bessie is best remembered as an Area Director for Sarah Coventry Jewelry but also had many other entrepreneurial endeavors. She was the Mother and a member of Israel of God's Church.

Private viewing and funeral services will be held at Grundy Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, April 29. Please send flowers, cards, and well wishes directly to the family.

Bessie leaves behind treasured family, relatives, and friends. She is survived by her children: Diana Jordan, Eddie Beverly, Jr., Gina Westbrooks, Francetia Turner-Triggs, Michael Beverly, Anita Beverly, and Barbara Ann Beverly; 15 beautiful Grandchildren, a host of Great and Great Great Grandchildren; and brother, Aaron McGriff. A Celebration of Life service honoring Bessie Beverly will be held at a future date.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bessie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -