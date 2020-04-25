|
90, departed this life on April 20, 2020. She was married for 71 years and preceded in death by her beloved husband, Eddie Beverly, Sr. Bessie is best remembered as an Area Director for Sarah Coventry Jewelry but also had many other entrepreneurial endeavors. She was the Mother and a member of Israel of God's Church.
Private viewing and funeral services will be held at Grundy Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, April 29. Please send flowers, cards, and well wishes directly to the family.
Bessie leaves behind treasured family, relatives, and friends. She is survived by her children: Diana Jordan, Eddie Beverly, Jr., Gina Westbrooks, Francetia Turner-Triggs, Michael Beverly, Anita Beverly, and Barbara Ann Beverly; 15 beautiful Grandchildren, a host of Great and Great Great Grandchildren; and brother, Aaron McGriff. A Celebration of Life service honoring Bessie Beverly will be held at a future date.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020