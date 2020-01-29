|
|
Bessie Mae Strayhorn
Indianapolis - Bessie Mae Strayhorn, 89, passed away on the morning of January 20, 2020. She was reunited in heaven with her husband, Neale Edward Strayhorn; Bessie is survived by her three daughters, Debra Jefferson, Yolonda Nelson, and Regina Strayhorn; grand children, and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be February 1st from 10:00 am-12:00 pm at the Church of the Living God S.O.C., 3025 West 16th Street, Indianapolis. Services will be at 12:00 pm at the Church. Entombment will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020