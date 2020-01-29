Services
Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Bessie Strayhorn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bessie Mae Strayhorn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bessie Mae Strayhorn Obituary
Bessie Mae Strayhorn

Indianapolis - Bessie Mae Strayhorn, 89, passed away on the morning of January 20, 2020. She was reunited in heaven with her husband, Neale Edward Strayhorn; Bessie is survived by her three daughters, Debra Jefferson, Yolonda Nelson, and Regina Strayhorn; grand children, and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be February 1st from 10:00 am-12:00 pm at the Church of the Living God S.O.C., 3025 West 16th Street, Indianapolis. Services will be at 12:00 pm at the Church. Entombment will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bessie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -