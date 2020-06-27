Bessie ScholarinasIndianapolis - Bessie Scholarinas, age 90, of Indianapolis, formerly of Logansport, passed away June 24, 2020. The daughter of Peter and Catherine (Mikalarias) Scholarinas, Bessie was born May 23, 1930 in Wooster, Ohio.A bookkeeper, Bessie retired after 20 years of service with the Marion County Welfare Department. She was a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Carmel. Her parents immigrated to the United States in the 1930's from Sparta, Greece and upon their deaths became the owner of their olive farm in Greece.Bessie was compassionate and enjoyed giving small gifts of appreciation to her friends, which included the late Senator Richard G. Lugar, the late Senator Birch E. Bayh and Senator Evan Bayh. When on the telephone, if she got an answering machine, she would end the conversation with "Excuse Me, Thank You, Goodbye".Bessie is survived by cousin, Marianne Carvour of Amherst, OH; her longtime caregiver, George A. Farley of Indianapolis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, John P. Scholarinas.Funeral services will be conducted 10:00 a.m. June 30, 2020 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral - 3500 West 106th Street, Carmel. A committal service will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery, Logansport, Indiana. Friends may call from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. June 29, 2020 at Lauck & Veldhof Funeral & Cremation Services - 1458 South Meridian Street, Indianapolis.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral - 3500 West 106th Street, Carmel, IN 46032.Please Note: In accordance to current social distancing practices, a mask MUST be worn at the funeral home and the Cathedral.