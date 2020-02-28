|
Beth Van Vorst Gray
Bloomington - Beth Van Vorst Gray, born January 16, 1934, passed away February 24, 2020. Her Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 28 from 2:00 - 5:00 PM at Bell Trace Commons, in Bloomington, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the IU Health Foundation Hospice House Fund, 714 S. Rogers St. Room 402, Bloomington, IN 47403. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.DayDeremiahFrye.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020