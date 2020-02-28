Resources
More Obituaries for Beth Gray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beth VanVorst Gray

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beth VanVorst Gray Obituary
Beth Van Vorst Gray

Bloomington - Beth Van Vorst Gray, born January 16, 1934, passed away February 24, 2020. Her Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 28 from 2:00 - 5:00 PM at Bell Trace Commons, in Bloomington, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the IU Health Foundation Hospice House Fund, 714 S. Rogers St. Room 402, Bloomington, IN 47403. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.DayDeremiahFrye.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -