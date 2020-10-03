Betsy (Wyckoff) Powlen



Pittsboro - Betsy (Wyckoff) Powlen, 54 of Pittsboro, IN, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020. She was born March 25, 1966 in Valparaiso, IN to John and Janet (Woodruff) Wyckoff. Betsy graduated from Washington Township High School and Strayer University. She made her career most recently as a Data Security Analyst with Anthem Insurance. Betsy had her own yoga studio, where she taught classes and made many friends. She enjoyed doing counted cross stitch, visiting with family, taking walks, hiking at the state parks, and sitting on the front porch swing with her fiancé. Betsy will be remembered for her positive attitude, bubbly personality, and fun nature. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.



She is survived by her fiancé, Joseph Miller of Pittsboro; daughter, Stephanie (Kevin Calvert) Powlen of Iceland; step-children: McKinsey and Luke Miller; parents, John and Janet Wyckoff of Washington Township; sisters: Pamela (Randy) Frank, Linda (Tom) Nelson; and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents: L. Kenyon and Genevieve Wyckoff, Leonard and Helen Woodruff; aunts and uncles: James and LuluBelle Wyckoff, Jeanne and Henry Steinkamp; and nephew, Daniel Frank.



A Celebration of Life visitation will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 1:00 - 4:00 PM Central Time, at Moeller Funeral Home, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, IN. Masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lung Cancer Foundation of America.









