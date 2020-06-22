Bette J. Lewis
1933 - 2020
Bette J. Lewis

Brownsburg - Bette June (Farrenkopf) Lewis, 86, Brownsburg, IN died June 7, 2020. Bette was born Sep 11, 1933 in Norfolk, VA. Preceded in death by her husband Richard Lewis (d. 2018), her brother Linwood Farrenkopf, and her parents, Bette was mother to Jim Lewis, Jodi Lewis Becker, and Jennifer Moore; grandmother to Justin Lewis and Samuel L. Moore II; sister to Georgia Bernstein (Bernie); aunt to Debbie, Terry, Charlotte, Marcy, Michael, and Hope; great aunt. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 11, 2pm, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 575 W Northfield Dr, Brownsburg, IN 46112.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 22 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Calvary United Methodist Church
