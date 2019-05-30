|
Bette Jane Allen
Carmel - Bette Jane Allen, 90 of Carmel, went peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Saturday May 25, 2019. She was born on March 2, 1929 in St. Paul, MN to the late Petrus and Judith (Cederbloom) Larson who immigrated from Sweden at a very young age. Bette was a fighter until the end, never letting her struggles get her down.
In her younger years Bette loved to ice skate. She continued to be active throughout her life doing cross country skiing, hiking, and swimming. Bette was an artist who loved to work with her hands, sewing matching outfits for her girls, oil painting, cross stitching, playing the piano, and learning to play the dulcimer. She was an avid Indianapolis 500 fan, where you could always find her in the fourth turn. As a stay at home mom, she was extremely dedicated to her children, centering her entire life around them and protecting them with all of her heart. She taught her girls to be respectful, and to only see people for who they were in their hearts.
While her husband Kenneth was fighting the war in Korea, Bette moved to California to live with her sister where she worked for Lockheed as a secretary. After her girls graduated from high school she held various other jobs. Bette was very involved in her church, Noblesville First United Methodist Church, volunteering and leading the prayer chain. She worked and volunteered at both the Indiana School for the Blind, and Conner Prairie. Bette was known as "Grandma" to all of the children who passed through her daughter Cindi's daycare.
Bette is survived by her daughters, Cindi (Jim) Martin, and Sharon D. Allen; grandchildren, Josh (Suzie) Martin, Paul (Ashley) Martin, and Erin (Drew) Hull; great grandchildren, Kaylie, Chase, and Malachi Martin; many nieces, nephews, godchildren, and many dear friends. She is preceded in passing by the love of her life, and husband of 67 years, Kenneth "Swede", whom she had known since grade school; brother, Roland Larson; sister, Ruth Nelson; and brother, Helmer Larson.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday June 2, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Rd. Indianapolis, IN 46250. Friends are invited to gather at 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Vasa Order of America Svea 253 Lodge (8225 Castleton Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46256) or Indiana School for the Blind (7725 N College Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46240). Online condolences may be made by visiting www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 30, 2019