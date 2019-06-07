|
Bette L. Costin
Plainfield - Plainfield, IN: Bette Lee Costin, 93, passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior for eternal life on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Bette was born on December 29, 1925 in Franklin, IN to Levi T. Etter and Golda May Boaz Etter. She worked at Curtis Wright during WWII. After wartime, Bette joined Mass Mutual Life Insurance Co. where she met the love of her life Thomas C Costin. She was later employed by the George S. Denier Co.
Bette and Tom were married, and bountifully enjoyed their lives together for 66 years. Always surrounded by friends and family, they traveled, entertained and laughed together. They worked together in their business, Costin Buick Co. until retirement. Together they loved and raised their two daughters, Kaye York (Nick) and Kathy Michael (Craig). She was also blessed with a God Daughter LeeAnn Townley Mathy.
Bette was happiest when helping others. She and Tom joined the Plainfield Christian Church is 1956 and she served as a Sunday school teacher. Bette delivered for Meals on Wheels, volunteered at the Ronald McDonald House, read books to kids at the library and was on the Plainfield Police Department Drug Education and Intervention Program panel. She was a 60-year member and officer of Plainfield Tri Kappa. Bette was very involved in her girls' lives, serving as a Girl Scout Leader, school room mother and any other area of their lives she could help. Even after Kaye and Kathy were out of elementary school, Bette continued to volunteer in any classroom that was in need of an unfilled room mother position. She was a surrogate mother figure to many who benefited from her wisdom and guidance.
Later, life even became more joyful for Bette when she became a Grammy to Kristen Vroman Michael, Troy Costin Michael and Kara Nickole York. She spent hours upon hours with her grandchildren rocking, loving, teaching and caring for them. This special bond they forged will live on in their hearts forever.
Along with her parents, Bette was preceded in death by her brother, Noble Wayne Etter. She is survived by her husband, daughters, grandchildren and sister, Janis Ann Griffith.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday June 9, 2019 in Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield with calling hours from 11 a.m. until services in the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Plainfield.
In lieu of flowers, please help Bette to continue to give to Plainfield Tri Kappa P.O. Box 776 Plainfield, Indiana 46168 or the Plainfield Christian Church 800 Dan Jones Rd. Plainfield, Indiana 46168
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 7, 2019