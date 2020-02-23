|
|
Bette Lou Kennard
Indianapolis - 91, of Indianapolis, passed away February 22, 2020 at home. Bette Lou or "Slim" as her husband called her, worked all her life until she retired at age 75. She was in sales at Hoosier Fence Company, until the company went into Highway Fencing, then she worked at Gammons Metal and Manufacturing Co., Inc. Bette made sales calls, was a bookkeeper, and did payroll. She was a member of Sahara Grotto on E. Washington Street, where her late husband was a member of the Sahara Drum and Bugle Corps. Bette grew up in downtown Indianapolis in the 2400 block of Carrollton Avenue. She met her husband on the same street and rode the streetcar to school and work. She worked at the C.B. Dyer Jewelry store in downtown Indianapolis. Bette and Kenneth married in 1947 and eventually they moved into a home they built in the Castleton area, that was 54 years ago. She was the Monarch of the Kennard family. Bette was happy, laughing and always helping others, especially her family and friends.
Visitation will be Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1: 00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel, 9900 Allisonville Road.
Bette is survived by her sons; Terry and Thomas Kennard; grandson, Travis; granddaughter, Teran; and great-grandsons, Chase and Blake.
The family is thankful to Community North Hospital Hospice Team. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020